LONDON Nov 5 Referee Mark Clattenburg has again not been selected for an English top-flight fixture this weekend given Chelsea's complaint against him, the Premier League announced on Monday.

Clattenburg was left off the list last weekend in the wake of allegations he used "inappropriate language" towards two Chelsea players in the match against Manchester United on Oct. 28.

Chelsea have decided to make an official complaint to the Football Association over comments he is alleged to have made to Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel but opted not to pursue a second accusation involving another player.

English players' union chief Gordon Taylor has said one of the alleged comments was of a racist nature, which is now also being investigated by London's Metropolitan Police.

Clattenburg has made no comment. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Mark Meadows)