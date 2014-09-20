Sept 20 Derby County supporters paid an emotional tribute to Brian Clough on Saturday with a standing ovation to mark the 10th anniversary of the passing of their brilliant and charismatic former manager.

"All corners of the ground rise to remember Brian Clough. Just like last weekend, a great tribute to a legend," Derby tweeted from their official twitter account as fans rose to salute Clough in the 10th minute of their Championship (second division) clash at home to Cardiff City.

Clough, who died in 2004, took over at The Baseball Ground in 1967 and three years after winning the second division title in 1969, he helped Derby become English champions for the first time.

After guiding the club to the semi-finals of the European Cup, where they lost over two legs against European giants Juventus, Clough left Derby and spent a disastrous 44-day spell in charge of Leeds United in 1974.

He then spent 18 hugely successful seasons in charge of Derby's bitter rivals Nottingham Forest -- winning successive European Cups in 1979 and 1980.

Clough's achievements as a player, where he scored 251 goals in 274 games before he retired aged 29, were surpassed by his managerial accomplishments and he is considered by many as one of the greatest managers of all time.

Former England forward Gary Lineker tweeted: "10 years ago today, Brian Clough passed away. A genuine managerial genius the like of which we'd never seen before, and haven't seen since." (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Justin Palmer)