Sept 28 Former England striker Nigel Clough was sacked as manager of Derby County after they lost 1-0 at local rivals Nottingham Forest in the English Championship on Saturday.

Clough, 47, whose father Brian led Derby and Forest to top-flight titles in the 1970s, was dismissed after his team suffered their third defeat in eight days.

"After much consideration the board feel it is time to move Derby to the next level," the club said in a statement.

"The ownership group remain steadfastly committed to the club and maintain their desire to compete at the top end of the Championship this season. The club would also like to take this opportunity to wish Nigel Clough well."

Derby also lost 3-1 at home to Reading in the league last weekend and were beaten 2-1 at Championship rivals Leicester City in the third round of the Capital One Cup in midweek.

Saturday's defeat saw them drop to 14th place in the 24-team second tier. Clough took over from Paul Jewell in January 2009. (Writing by Tom Hayward; editing by Tony Jimenez)