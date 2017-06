England's Ashley Cole reacts after missing a penalty during the penalty shoot-out in their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/Files

LONDON Chelsea defender Ashley Cole was charged by the Football Association (FA) on Monday over his foul-mouthed Twitter rant against the governing body.

The England international called the FA a "bunch of t***s" on Friday after being accused of "evolving" his statement supporting team mate John Terry's defence against the charge he racially abused Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand in a game last October.

Cole removed the tweet within hours of posting it and then apologised unreservedly.

The full back has been called up by England for the World Cup qualifiers against San Marino on Friday and Poland four days later and was set to meet up with the squad on Monday.

Cole has until Thursday to respond to the FA charge.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)