Champion Muguruza beaten by France's Mladenovic in last 16
PARIS Defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain was knocked out of the French Open when she lost 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round against France's Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.
LONDON Chelsea defender Ashley Cole has been fined 90,000 pounds by the Football Association for a Twitter insult he aimed at the governing body last week, the FA said in a statement on Thursday.
The England international called the FA a "bunch of t***s" after being accused of "evolving" his statement supporting team mate John Terry's defence against the charge he racially abused Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand in a game last October.
Cole removed the tweet within hours of posting it and then apologised unreservedly, including a personal apology to FA chairman David Bernstein. "Chelsea's Ashley Cole has been fined £90,000 after he admitted an FA charge in relation to a Twitter comment which was improper and/or brought the game into disrepute," the FA said.
"Cole, who had requested a non-personal hearing, was also warned as to his future conduct."
Cole won his 99th England cap in their 1-1 draw with Poland in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)
PARIS Defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain was knocked out of the French Open when she lost 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round against France's Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.
PARIS Venus Williams' chances of adding a first French Open title to her collection of seven grand slams faded on Sunday after the 36-year-old was beaten 5-7 6-2 6-1 by Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in the French Open fourth round.