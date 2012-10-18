England's Ashley Cole reacts during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against Ukraine at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez/Files

LONDON Chelsea defender Ashley Cole has been fined 90,000 pounds by the Football Association for a Twitter insult he aimed at the governing body last week, the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

The England international called the FA a "bunch of t***s" after being accused of "evolving" his statement supporting team mate John Terry's defence against the charge he racially abused Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand in a game last October.

Cole removed the tweet within hours of posting it and then apologised unreservedly, including a personal apology to FA chairman David Bernstein. "Chelsea's Ashley Cole has been fined £90,000 after he admitted an FA charge in relation to a Twitter comment which was improper and/or brought the game into disrepute," the FA said.

"Cole, who had requested a non-personal hearing, was also warned as to his future conduct."

Cole won his 99th England cap in their 1-1 draw with Poland in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)