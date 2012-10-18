Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
LONDON Oct 18 Chelsea defender Ashley Cole has been fined 90,000 pounds ($145,500) by the Football Association for a Twitter insult he aimed at the governing body last week, the FA said in a statement on Thursday.
The England international called the FA a "bunch of t***s" after being accused of "evolving" his statement supporting team mate John Terry's defence against the charge he racially abused Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand in a game last October.
Cole removed the tweet within hours of posting it and then apologised unreservedly, including a personal apology to FA chairman David Bernstein. "Chelsea's Ashley Cole has been fined £90,000 after he admitted an FA charge in relation to a Twitter comment which was improper and/or brought the game into disrepute," the FA said.
"Cole, who had requested a non-personal hearing, was also warned as to his future conduct."
Cole won his 99th England cap in their 1-1 draw with Poland in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.6186 British pounds) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (