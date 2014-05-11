LONDON May 11 Experienced left back Ashley Cole has been left out of the England squad for next month's World Cup in Brazil, the Chelsea defender said on Twitter on Sunday.

Cole, 33, has won 107 caps but is not in manager Roy Hodgson's provisional 23-man squad to be named on Monday nor among his seven stand-by players.

"Got the call from Roy and agree England team should be about the young players," Cole tweeted. "I think it best I retire from England team now.

"We have a great manager and team and I wish them only success. I will be supporting them like a true fan. Thanks to everyone for everything."

Southampton left back Luke Shaw, 18, is to be named as cover for Leighton Baines in Hodgson's squad, British media reported. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)