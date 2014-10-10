British Football Association chairman Greg Dyke reacts during a press conference after the announcement of the 13 cities which will host matches at the Euro 2020 tournament to be played across the continent, during a ceremony in Geneva September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

LONDON Plans for Premier League clubs to enter B teams in a new lower division have been dropped by an FA commission but reforms to coaching, foreign imports, player development and the grass roots game must continue, says FA chairman Greg Dyke.

The FA is continuing to work on introducing limits on foreign players in the Premier League, restricting the import of overseas players in the lower divisions and improving the number of English players clubs develop in their own academies under the Home Grown Player rule.

Dyke said some of their work was complicated by European Union law and British Home Office rules and the second report of the FA Chairman's England Commission published on Friday was not full of joy.

Speaking at a media briefing, Dyke said: "Everyone (in football) recognises the problem, but no one wants to solve it. They are all waiting for each other.

"Perhaps the FA should have acted years ago, but at least we have started the debate."

The main objective of the Commission, set up last year, was to examine how football could be restructured to increase the number of English players reaching the top of the professional game with the ultimate aim of improving the fortunes of the England team.

England have won the World Cup once, nearly half-a-century ago, and have never reached the final of the European championship.

MINOR CUPS

One of the ideas proposed was for Premier League B teams to play competitive matches in a new division, possibly against non-League teams. That plan has been thrown out -- though B teams could still play in minor cup competitions.

Dyke, an enthusiast of the doomed idea, said: "Look at the German side that won the World Cup. Every single one of those players played in B teams. In the end we can't force the clubs or the leagues to do it, but the problem is still there."

As well as exploring long-term objectives such as restricting foreign imports and overhauling the work permit system, Dyke also said English football had to have more and better coaches.

"We clearly haven't got enough coaches or good facilities compared to other European countries and we haven't won as many tournaments as they have," he said.

As far as overseas players are concerned he said: "Non-EU players take squad places but they don't play, some of them. What we are trying to do is get more English kids into the squads."

In May the Commission reported that in 2012-13 only 32 per cent of players starting a Premier League match were English compared to 69 per cent 20 years previously and figures had declined in both the Championship (second tier) and the Champions League.

Friday's report made for gloomy reading regarding home-grown players, indicating that in the last four years the average number in Premier League squads has dropped from 11.4 to 9.4.

CLUBS' INERTIA

As well as clubs rejecting the B team plan, there was "inertia" from them on the Strategic Loan Partnership proposal.

This was an idea for Premier League clubs to establish a more formal relationship with a lower league club for the loan of young players to gain more playing experience, but according to the report, various views "prevented enthusiastic considerations of the proposals."

The one positive development to come out of the commission's work should see the introduction of more artificial grass pitches (AGPs) in so-called football hubs.

At present there are 218 AGPs in England and Dyke wants to see 500 within five years at an initial cost of around 230 million pounds($368.76 million).

Funded by the FA, the Premier League, Government, the national lottery and perhaps commercial partners, the aim will be to develop football for all ages.

Whereas a grass pitch can be used for four or five hours a week, AGPs can be used for up to 90, which should see more people playing game with more chance for youngsters to develop their potential, the commission concluded.

