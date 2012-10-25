LONDON Oct 25 John Connelly, who was a member of England's 1966 World Cup winning squad and won League titles with Burnley and Manchester United, died on Thursday aged 74, his former clubs announced.

He played in England's opening match in the tournament, a 0-0 draw with Uruguay at Wembley, but did not feature in any of the other games.

The winger, who played 20 times for England between 1959 and 1966, was Burnley's top scorer when they won the League in 1960 and was a member of the Burnley team that lost the 1962 FA Cup final to Tottenham Hotspur.

He joined United in 1964 and won the title with them in his first season at Old Trafford playing in every match alongside the likes of Denis Law, George Best and Bobby Charlton.

He also had spells at Blackburn Rovers and Bury and all four of his former clubs paid tribute to him on their websites.

Earlier this month Helmut Haller, who scored against England in the 1966 final, died aged 73. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)