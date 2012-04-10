LONDON, April 10 Former Manchester United and England international Steve Coppell returned to soccer on Tuesday when he was appointed director of football at Crawley Town, who play in England's fourth tier (League Two).

The 56-year-old, who has previously managed Manchester City, Crystal Palace and Reading among others, is the second high-profile name to join one of football's lesser lights recently after former England manager Terry Venables' appointment as an adviser to non-League Wembley.

Crawley Chief Executive Alan Williams said: "Bringing someone with Steve's stature in football as well as his experience and detailed knowledge of the game to Crawley Town is another important milestone in the development of the club.

"Steve's background and pedigree will help us to achieve our aims of pushing into League One and beyond."

During an excellent playing career cut short by injury when he was only 28, Coppell won the FA Cup with Manchester United in 1977 and played 42 times for England. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Amlan Chakraborty/Peter Rutherford)