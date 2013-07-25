(Fixes headline prefix)

By Mike Collett

GODALMING, England, July 25 A match between New York Cosmos and Old Carthusians encapsulates the entire span of soccer's growth from a Victorian pastime into the world's most popular sport but when they clashed on Sunday it was not part of some historic curiosity roadshow.

Instead it was an important step towards the competitive rebirth of the Cosmos, once the most glitteringly famous soccer club in the old North American Soccer League (NASL), whose players included Pele, Carlos Alberto and Franz Beckenbauer but which crashed and burned when the star-spangled league collapsed in 1984.

The club, bearing the same distinctive swirling ball badge and green and white colours, was re-formed in 2010 with Pele as its Honorary President and Carlos Alberto and former Manchester United and France international striker Eric Cantona as ambassadors and is now about to embark on its first competitive season for 29 years.

It is returning in a modern, streamlined NASL, effectively the second division of professional soccer in the U.S. beneath Major League Soccer (MLS), and, as everyone associated with the club says, the perfect place to start their new adventure.

Sunday's match against the Old Carthusians, the old boys team of Charterhouse School, ended in a 4-1 win for the Cosmos who have been preparing for the new season on the immaculate, green playing fields set against the backdrop of the turretted Victorian pile that remains one of Britain's oldest and elitist fee-paying public schools.

Unlike the Cosmos, whose original existence lasted only 14 years, the Old Carthusians have been playing without a break since 1876, winning the FA Cup in 1881 when Queen Victoria was still on the throne.

OFFICIAL MATCH

One Old Carthusian, former pupil Seamus O'Brien is now the chairman and CEO of the Cosmos who have been based at Charterhouse for nearly two weeks preparing for their pre-season warm-up games in England.

They played their first official match since 1984 on Wednesday when they were beaten 2-1 by League One (third tier) Leyton Orient and face Gillingham in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Friday.

Coach Giovanni Savarese, the much-travelled Venezuelan who has built the squad from scratch, was not too concerned by the defeat at Orient.

Rather, he was remarkably positive about the future when he spoke to Reuters amid the rolling green hills of the Surrey countryside on Tuesday.

"It is just so special to be involved with the Cosmos and all of us are very fortunate to be part of the re-birth of such an important club which was well known and respected internationally because of the type of player they were able to attract at that time," he said.

"The original Cosmos helped build soccer in the United States and must be given credit for helping develop the game to the stage the U.S. has reached now.

"But I also have no doubt the future is much more secure now than it was then and there are many reasons why.

"These days the United States has a proper youth development programme. The U.S. has many more people enthusiastic about the game in all areas, not just in the professional and international levels, but at youth level, everywhere. The United States is full of soccer at the moment."

BLANK PAPER

Savarese actually started with a blank piece of paper as he set about recruiting players from around the MLS, overseas and their own youth system.

The most famous arrival is of former Spain international Marcos Senna, relishing one last challenge at 37 and showing plenty of his old magic in the Orient match, with others coming from Brazil, Italy, Japan, Cameroon, and Guatemala as well as a sprinkling of native New Yorkers including Savarese's first signing, captain Carlos Mendes, 32.

Mendes knows the New York scene well, spending seven seasons with the New York Red Bulls and growing up in a household with parents who went to watch the original Cosmos when they arrived from Portugal in the 1970s.

"I grew up hearing about the Cosmos and for a New Yorker it is a huge honour to be with the Cosmos now," he told Reuters at the end of a gruelling double training session at Charterhouse.

"My parents went to Cosmos games when they first arrived from Portugal, and it made my decision an easy one. It's very special for me personally.

"We know we can't duplicate or match the original team, they had some of the greatest players that have ever played the game so that pressure is not on us.

"We are starting a new chapter with fantastic people and we can reach the top level and be a major club again."

The way the sporting model is constructed in the United States differs in one crucial respect from sport around the world in that there is no relegation and promotion.

So if the Cosmos were to win the NASL that would not mean "promotion" to the MLS. Instead, chief operating officer Erik Stover told Reuters, it will strengthen the club, and the league.

TOP LEAGUE

Intriguingly, he believes the NASL could once again be the top soccer league in the United States.

"We feel we can make ourselves a better club in the NASL which has different rules to the MLS and means we can develop as a club faster in a way that suits both us and the NASL.

"There is no salary cap in the NASL, but that does not mean we just want to outspend every other club, it just means we are not so restricted.

"And in five years from now who knows where we will be. There is nothing to say the NASL can't be just as good as MLS, or even better. Because there is no promotion and relegation, our league can be as good as the MLS or even better.

"The gap on the commercial side is bigger right now, but we don't think the gap on the playing side is all that great."

The Cosmos will have the chance to test that in the U.S. Open Cup next season, the 100-year-old knockout competition open to all U.S. leagues with the winner qualifying for the CONCACAF Champions League.

The winner of that qualifies for FIFA's Club World Cup and a place back on the global stage.

That kind of success may be a little way off just now, but there is no doubt the New York Cosmos are shooting for the stars again. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)