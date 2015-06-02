Soccer-No approach from Norwich for O'Neill - Northern Irish FA
LONDON, May 2 Northern Ireland have not received an official request from Norwich City to speak to Michael O'Neill amid media reports linking their manager with the Championship club.
LONDON, June 2 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has dismissed media reports suggesting he is unhappy at the club.
"I have no reason to leave this place. I love it, the fans love me and I want to stay," the Spanish international told Chelsea's in-house TV channel on Tuesday.
MADRID, May 2 Celta Vigo are confident they have the mental strength to upset an injury-hit Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals, according to the Spanish side's striker John Guidetti.