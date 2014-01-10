Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (R) and Tiago Mendes acknowledge their fans after their Spanish First Division soccer match against Malaga at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, on loan at Atletico Madrid, wants his future with parent club Chelsea settled in the next few weeks and has told the Londoners he is not prepared to be the number two at Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old Belgian international, who has sparkled in his three seasons with Atletico, will be his country's first-choice at the World Cup in Brazil in June.

"My agent is talking to Chelsea because ultimately they are the only party with whom a meaningful discussion can be conducted," Courtois told the Belgian magazine Knack.

"We have an agreement to meet (manager) Jose Mourinho in the coming weeks ... to make a firm decision."

Asked if Courtois felt he was a better goalkeeper than Chelsea's long standing first-choice Petr Cech, he replied: "That I would never claim but with my current form I'm going nowhere where I have to be the second-choice.

"I think I'm no longer a player who you fetch to put on the bench. I can see where I want my future to go but I don't have the last word.

"It is the boss who decides in the end," added Courtois, referring to Mourinho.

The Belgian's contract at Chelsea runs until 2016.