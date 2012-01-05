(Adds club reaction)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Jan 5 Coventry City fans plan to
mark the start of the 25th anniversary of the club's only FA
Cup-winning run with an empty stadium protest against the owners
when their home third round tie against Southampton kicks off on
Saturday.
Coventry, in the top flight for 34 unbroken years until they
were relegated in 2001, are bottom of the Championship (second
division) having won just four of their 25 League games and face
a return to the third tier for the first time in 48 years.
A group of angry fans are demanding that SISU Capital, a
London-based hedge fund that has owned the club since 2007 and
invested 37.0 million pounds ($57.75 million) into Coventry,
sell it "at a price that reflects the club's current value and
writes off a major proportion of investors money they have
squandered over the past four years."
In a strongly worded statement from the fans' group Save Our
City, they add: "The club is a disaster on the field and on the
balance sheet.
"Seemingly SISU have no plan of how to get the club out of
its spiral of decline. Cost cutting has led to a poor team, poor
results, falling gates and further losses in revenue and
investors must be asking how are they going to get their money
back?"
The statement notes that SISU attempted to buy Southampton
before they bought Coventry and now Southampton are thriving at
the top of the Championship.
"We are fully aware of the protest planned for Saturday,"
Tim Fisher, interim managing director of Coventry, said in a
statement.
"In fact we have previously met some of the protesters and
will do so again to continue the dialogue because we fully
understand and appreciate their frustrations.
"However, we do feel it is a shame that the protest will
undoubtedly affect the players on the field... We ask all
supporters to back the team fully throughout the entire game and
I firmly believe the two recent winning performances show what a
wonderful help the Sky Blues supporters undoubtedly are to Andy
Thorn and his team."
The protest is timed to start when the match kicks off at
1500 GMT with fans meeting at the statue of Jimmy Hill, the man
who led Coventry to the top flight for the first time in 1967.
Fans organiser Jan Mokrzycki told Reuters: "Although we are
bottom of the table this is not a protest against the manager
Andy Thorn, who is doing the best he can with his hands tied
behind his back.
"It is against the owners who we want to sell the club and
get out of a business they don't understand."
Mokrzycki said they hope the stadium is empty of home fans
when the match kicks off, although if fans want to drift in
after making their protest they would have no objections.
Coventry's run to the 1987 final, where they twice came from
behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2, began 25 years ago this
weekend with a win over Bolton Wanderers.
It continued with away wins at Manchester United, Stoke City
and Sheffield Wednesday followed by a semi-final win over Leeds
United at Hillsborough before the dramatic extra-time victory
over Spurs at Wembley which included Keith Houchen's famous goal
scored with a diving header.
($1 = 0.6406 British pounds)
