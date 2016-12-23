Soccer-Bournemouth sign Bosnia keeper Begovic from Chelsea
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
LONDON Dec 23 Crystal Palace have confirmed the appointment of former England boss Sam Allardyce as manager in succession to Alan Pardew who was sacked earlier this week.
"We are delighted to be able to make an appointment so quickly and fortunate that someone of Sam's calibre and experience was available," the Premier League club chairman Steve Parish said in a statement on Friday. (Editing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Andrew Both)
MADRID, May 30 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said on Tuesday he regretted rushing back from ankle surgery earlier in the season and admitted he was not fully fit for the Champions League final against Juventus in his home city of Cardiff.