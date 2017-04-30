Britain Football Soccer - Crystal Palace v Burnley - Premier League - Selhurst Park - 29/4/17 Burnley's Andre Gray celebrates scoring their second goal with George Boyd and Sam Vokes Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

Burnley enjoyed their first away win of the season with goals from Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray giving them a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

The win moves Burnley (39 points) eight points above the relegation zone ahead of Swansea's (31 points) visit to Manchester United on Sunday and should secure their top-flight status for another season.

Barnes converted from close range after a low ball into the box from Stephen Ward and shortly afterwards had a second effort disallowed for handball.

But substitute Gray made sure of the win, five minutes from the end, racing on to a superb through ball from George Boyd and blasting home.

Palace are in 16th place, seven points ahead of Swansea.

