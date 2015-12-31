Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye believes the high-flying south London side's chances of securing a berth in Europe are becoming more realistic with each passing week and the Frenchman is also targeting an FA Cup triumph.

A five-game unbeaten run in December lifted Palace to fifth place at the halfway stage of the season, ahead of traditional top-four finishers Manchester United and Liverpool after 19 matches.

"...hopefully we will stay around the European places, because I think that objective can become a reality," Cabaye told the club's website (www.cpfc.co.uk).

"We have to play with confidence. We have a very good team and some fantastic players and the balance of the team is right."

Cabaye, the team's top scorer this season with five goals, said he was hopeful that Palace could go on to win some silverware.

"The FA Cup is a fantastic trophy," he added. "I was lucky enough to win the equivalent of it in France with Lille and then with PSG last season.

"Even the lower league teams can play against the professional ones and so to win it you have to see off every team in England. That is why the trophy is very important and very good to win -- hopefully."

A 1-0 loss to Sunderland in late November was the last time Palace tasted defeat and Alan Pardew's team host struggling Premier League champions Chelsea on Sunday before they play an FA Cup third round tie at Southampton six days later.

