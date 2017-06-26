Soccer-Lyon sign Chelsea forward Traore
LONDON, June 26 Olympique Lyonnais have signed Chelsea's Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore on a five-year contract for 10 million euros ($11.18 million), the French club said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, June 26 Crystal Palace have appointed former Ajax Amsterdam and Inter Milan coach Frank de Boer as their new manager on a three-year contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.
The 47-year-old Dutchman, who has been out of work since he was sacked by Serie A club Inter in November after winning five of the opening 14 games of the season, replaces Sam Allardyce who stood down at the end of last season. (Reporting by Simon Evans)
LONDON, June 26 The word 'failure' is not associated with Frank De Boer's name very often which is why Crystal Palace's new manager took over on Monday determined to ensure an ill-fated Italian job will swiftly be seen as an aberration in his glittering career.