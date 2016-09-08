Crystal Palace have signed midfielder Mathieu Flamini on a one-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

The 32-year-old, who joined Palace on a free transfer, has made over 200 appearances in two spells with Arsenal.

He was without a club since leaving the Gunners at the end of last season.

"Crystal Palace is a very ambitious club with great players and I am looking forward to being part of that squad," Flamini, who won the Serie A title with AC Milan in 2011, told the club's website (www.cpfc.co.uk).

"It is a very interesting challenge for me and I am very excited to be here."

Palace, who have one point from their opening three league games this season, visit Middlesbrough on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)