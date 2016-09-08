World number one Kerber gets injury boost ahead of French Open
World number one Angelique Kerber is confident the left hamstring injury she picked up at last week's Madrid Open will not threaten her French Open hopes.
Crystal Palace have signed midfielder Mathieu Flamini on a one-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
The 32-year-old, who joined Palace on a free transfer, has made over 200 appearances in two spells with Arsenal.
He was without a club since leaving the Gunners at the end of last season.
"Crystal Palace is a very ambitious club with great players and I am looking forward to being part of that squad," Flamini, who won the Serie A title with AC Milan in 2011, told the club's website (www.cpfc.co.uk).
"It is a very interesting challenge for me and I am very excited to be here."
Palace, who have one point from their opening three league games this season, visit Middlesbrough on Saturday.
World number one Andy Murray is confident he can stay at the top of the men's game and play on into his thirties - as long as he can keep himself fit.