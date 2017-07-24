FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Soccer-Palace sign Netherlands defender Riedewald from Ajax
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. says progress with China on N. Korea, true test is Russia
U.S.
U.S. says progress with China on N. Korea, true test is Russia
EU to Turkey: respect for rights 'imperative' to join bloc
World
EU to Turkey: respect for rights 'imperative' to join bloc
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Top News
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
July 24, 2017 / 4:52 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Palace sign Netherlands defender Riedewald from Ajax

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Crystal Palace have signed Ajax Amsterdam defender Jairo Riedewald on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 20-year-old Dutch international will be reunited with former Ajax manager Frank de Boer, who took over at Selhurst Park last month following the departure of Sam Allardyce.

British media reported the transfer fee for the versatile Riedewald, who is primarily a centre half and has three caps, was close to 8 million pounds ($10.42 million).

"I am very pleased to be joining Crystal Palace and after speaking with the gaffer (manager) a couple of weeks ago I was delighted to have the opportunity to come over and play in the Premier League" he told the club website (www.cpfc.co.uk).

Riedewald played 93 times for Ajax, scoring three goals, and won the Eredivisie title in 2014 under De Boer, who said: "He will be an excellent addition to our squad, Jairo is a young player but already has a lot of experience."

$1 = 0.7678 pounds Reporting by Christian Radnedge; editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.