Crystal Palace and Wales midfielder Joe Ledley has broken his leg in training, the injury almost certainly ruling him out of the European Championship.

The 29-year-old will also miss the FA Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley on May 21.

"The club can confirm that midfielder Joe Ledley sustained a leg injury in the game against Stoke City on Saturday, which saw him suffer a fracture of the fibula," Palace said on their website (www.cpfc.co.uk).

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)