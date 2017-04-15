* Crystal Palace and Leicester City drew 2-2 at Selhurst Park

* Huth gave Leicester an early lead with a header

* Vardy doubled Leicester's advantage with a superb strike

* Cabaye pulled one back for Palace shortly afterwards

* Benteke equalised with a close-range header

* Palace next visit Liverpool, Leicester away to West Brom

CRYSTAL PALACE 2 LEICESTER CITY 2

April 15 Crystal Palace fought back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 home draw with Leicester City after Yohan Cabaye and Christian Benteke denied the Premier League champions in a pulsating clash on Saturday.

The result left Palace above the relegation zone on 35 points from 32 games, two behind Leicester who had taken a 2-0 lead through Robert Huth and in-form striker Jamie Vardy.

German defender Huth headed the visitors into a sixth-minute lead and they seemed to be heading for a sixth league win in seven games under manager Craig Shakespeare when Vardy doubled the advantage with a brilliant goal in the 52nd minute.

The Palace fightback began when Cabaye swept home a shot from 10 metres two minutes later and Benteke completed it with a close-range header in the 70th minute after he rose above his markers to meet an Andros Townsend cross from the left. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)