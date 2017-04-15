Soccer-Wenger says Cup triumph has no bearing on his future
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
* Crystal Palace and Leicester City drew 2-2 at Selhurst Park
* Huth gave Leicester an early lead with a header
* Vardy doubled Leicester's advantage with a superb strike
* Cabaye pulled one back for Palace shortly afterwards
* Benteke equalised with a close-range header
* Palace next visit Liverpool, Leicester away to West Brom
CRYSTAL PALACE 2 LEICESTER CITY 2
April 15 Crystal Palace fought back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 home draw with Leicester City after Yohan Cabaye and Christian Benteke denied the Premier League champions in a pulsating clash on Saturday.
The result left Palace above the relegation zone on 35 points from 32 games, two behind Leicester who had taken a 2-0 lead through Robert Huth and in-form striker Jamie Vardy.
German defender Huth headed the visitors into a sixth-minute lead and they seemed to be heading for a sixth league win in seven games under manager Craig Shakespeare when Vardy doubled the advantage with a brilliant goal in the 52nd minute.
The Palace fightback began when Cabaye swept home a shot from 10 metres two minutes later and Benteke completed it with a close-range header in the 70th minute after he rose above his markers to meet an Andros Townsend cross from the left. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, May 27 Chelsea coach Antonio Conte rued his side’s slow start to Saturday’s FA Cup final, and a controversial decision by the referee that set Arsenal on their way to victory, dashing his hopes of a league championship and FA Cup double in his first season in England.