LONDON, Sept 30 Crystal Palace have signed Belgian teenager Jason Lokilo from Anderlecht after receiving international clearance, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old winger has been training at south London side Palace since the end of July.

"I'm very happy to have signed with Crystal Palace," Lokilo told the club's website (www.cpfc.co.uk).

"It's a good club making progress. They bought Yohan Cabaye, who is a very good player. And it's very good for wingers!"

Lokilo says he learnt his English watching interviews with Cristiano Ronaldo, one of his favourite players. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ken Ferris)