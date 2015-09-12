LONDON, Sept 12 There are 33 matches and another eight months of the season to negotiate but Manchester City will have the Premier League title wrapped up long before May if they continue as they have started.

Saturday's late, late 1-0 win at Crystal Palace where 18-year-old Nigerian Kelechi Iheanacho scored one minute after coming on as an 89th minute substitute for Wilfried Bony, was City's 11th successive league win, including six from the end of last season.

A beaming Iheanacho told Sky Sports: "I just had two minutes to score and I am happy, happy I scored, so I am very grateful to the manager for introducing me.

"The fans went crazy when I scored, so it was a great thing."

City could well be on the verge of other great things this season.

They are now only three matches away from equalling Arsenal's all-time top flight record of 14 straight wins set in 2002 and have not conceded a goal in their last six league games, a club record.

Their perfect start, which has produced 15 points from five games and a goal tally of 11-0, means they are five clear of second placed Arsenal and, importantly, 11 ahead of champions Chelsea.

The champions have lost three of their five opening games, taken only four points and look a pale shadow of the team that lost only three times during the whole of last season.

And while City's statistics are impressive, so is the way the way they have been playing.

TOP GEAR

After winning the title in 2014, City failed to click into top gear last season and, although they finished as runners-up to Chelsea, they never seriously looked like catching them.

But this season they have played with renewed verve and belief -- and because of their huge investment in the summer transfer window, they also have greater strength in depth throughout the squad.

The arrival of Raheem Sterling from Liverpool, Kevin de Bruyne from Wolfsburg and Fabian Delph from Aston Villa has bolstered them while midfielder Yaya Toure, looks like a man reborn in midfield.

By his own admission he was not at his best last season, but looks decidedly back on form now, exuding the swagger and confidence that seeps into all title-winning sides.

Despite all those riches, their match-winner on Saturday was a young little-known substitute, whose only other first team appearance was for one minute against Watford two weeks ago.

Iheanacho did not get much more time against Palace, but was in the right place at the right time to poke in the stoppage time winner after Palace goalkeeper Alex McCarthy parried a shot from Samir Nasri.

So instead of leaving Palace with one point, City left with three to keep their winning run intact and their eyes firmly fixed on their target, no matter how distant it might still be.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Clare Lovell)