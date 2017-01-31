Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
LONDON Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Serbian international midfielder Luka Milivojevic from Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus for an undisclosed fee, they said on Tuesday.
Relegation-threatened Palace said the 25-year-old had signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Premier League club.
"I am delighted to bring Luka to the club. He has experience in UEFA Champions League and International football and will add a new dimension to our midfield," manager Sam Allardyce told the club website (www.cpfc.co.uk).
"He is a talented two footed player with intelligent passing ability as well as being very strong defensively, in and out of possession."
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.