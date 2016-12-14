* Manchester United won 2-1 at Crystal Palace

* Zlatan Ibrahimovic grabbed winner in 88th minute

* Paul Pogba opened scoring after disputed Ibrahimovic flick

* James McArthur equalised for Palace following backheel pass

* Juan Mata effort for United wrongly ruled out for offside

* Palace at Chelsea next, United at West Brom

CRYSTAL PALACE 1 MANCHESTER UNITED 2

Dec 14 Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck two minutes from time to earn Manchester United a 2-1 Premier League win at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The Swedish striker latched on to a neat through pass from Paul Pogba to seal victory for United in the 88th minute, adding to a controversial goal from Pogba just before halftime in which Ibrahimovic appeared to handle the ball.

James McArthur equalised for a ball-starved Palace in the 66th minute after he ran on to an audacious backheel from Damien Delaney.

United deserved their win, though, with Juan Mata having an effort wrongly ruled out for offside and they extended their unbeaten league run against Palace to 15 games to remain sixth in the table. (Reporting by John Geddie, Editing by Ed Osmond)