Jan 6 Crystal Palace have much to play for in the FA Cup and will target the tournament to land some silverware this season, midfielder Jordon Mutch has said.

The Eagles have made the competition's final just once, losing 1-0 to Manchester United in the 1990 replay -- a win that gave Alex Ferguson his first major trophy as manager at Old Trafford.

"The FA Cup is the traditional cup, maybe some clubs do not take it as seriously, but for me it is special and I know the manager will be taking it seriously," Mutch was quoted as saying by the club's website (www.cpfc.co.uk).

"As a team, we want some silverware and I think the FA Cup is a great chance to win something. If we can get past Southampton and get a good couple of draws then who knows."

Mutch was also looking to feature more in Palace's games and said he was constantly in talks with manager Alan Pardew in determining his best position in the team.

The Englishman, who was Pardew's first permanent signing as Palace manager, has seen limited game time this season, starting just three matches in all competitions.

"I want to play more, every player does, but we have got a lot of players in that central area and I want to be playing in that number eight or 10 role," Mutch added.

"As the season goes on, hopefully, I can keep my fitness up and when the opportunity does come to make an impression, I will take it."

Palace take on Southampton in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, following which they have away trips in the league to relegation-threatened Aston Villa and title contenders Manchester City. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)