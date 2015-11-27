Nov 27 Newcastle United manager Steve McClaren says he loves the intensity of a "feisty" session and that is exactly what his team needed following a lacklustre display in last weekend's 3-0 Premier League loss to Leicester City.

British media reported on Monday of a training ground bust-up after McClaren made it clear that the display against the Foxes was unacceptable.

Newcastle, who have lost three of their last six league games, head into Saturday's match against former manager Alan Pardew's Crystal Palace side in 17th place, one point above the relegation zone.

McClaren also said his side need to get back to doing the basics as they prepare to face Palace.

"We talked about doing the basics. There is no excuse and we didn't do the basics (against Leicester) so we got back to the basics this week. That's attitude, organisation, discipline and playing good football."

"I would say I've had a great week on the training field, thoroughly enjoyed it . It has been feisty, competitive, energetic, intense, really all the things we were lacking last." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Justin Palmer)