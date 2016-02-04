The mood in the Crystal Palace dressing room is a bit "miserable" after losing five successive Premier League games, leading manager Alan Pardew to say even a draw in Saturday's clash with Swansea City would give his players a lift.

Palace's woeful run has seen them slide down the Premier League table from rubbing shoulders with Tottenham Hotspur for the Champions League spots at fifth to 12th.

Despite being happy with a draw, Pardew made it very clear that his side will go to the Liberty Stadium in order to pick up three points.

"We've had two good cup wins but the league win has avoided us. Even a draw would be a good result at the moment. We need to get off the points total we're stuck on, that will help mentally," Pardew told reporters on Thursday.

"We're going to keep pushing. You have to keep momentum.(Winning) would bring back a smile to everyone's face. We're all a bit miserable. We'll go there to win."

Pardew also said that midfielder duo James McArthur, who started all but one of Palace's league games, and Jason Puncheon, who has started in all 24 league games for Palace, are facing a long spell on the sidelines.

"I have some disappointing news - McArthur and Puncheon are out for a long period," he said. "That's a significant blow."

However, Palace will welcome back record signing Yohan Cabaye and striker Dwight Gayle for the trip to take on the Welsh club, while pacy wingers Yannick Bolasie and Bakary Sako should be available for the league trip to Spurs on Feb. 20.

McArthur confirmed via his Twitter account it is unlikely he will be involved again this season after he tore his ankle ligaments.

"Looks like season over for me with ankle ligaments tore. Just another challenge in my career to make sure I work hard and come back stronger," McArthur said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)