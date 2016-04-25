Louis van Gaal's future at Manchester United will likely depend on the outcome of the FA Cup final next month just like it did for English football's most successful manager Alex Ferguson in 1990, Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew has said.

Palace meet United at Wembley next month in a repeat of the 1990 final. Winning that trophy reportedly helped keep Ferguson at United then. The Scot went on to win 13 Premier League titles and four more FA Cups during a trophy-laden career.

Van Gaal's position has come under increasing scrutiny during an erratic United campaign and the FA Cup represents the last chance for his side to win any silverware this term.

"I remember Sir Alex's career hinged on that game and maybe Van Gaal's career will hinge on this," said Pardew, who played for Palace in the 1990 final, which United won after a replay.

"I like the guy (Van Gaal). He's had some terrible, terrible press and I look forward to seeing him in the final."

Pardew's men booked their place in the final after beating Watford 2-1 on Sunday, with Connor Wickham's goal proving the winner after Hornet striker Troy Deeney cancelled out Yannick Bolasie's opener for the Eagles.

"This is a different team, with a different spirit, but the characteristics are similar to 1990. They are hard-working, diligent, with good defenders and some pace on the attack," Pardew said.

"I just hope the destiny isn't the same result in the final."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich)