LONDON Nov 17 Crystal Palace are "really hopeful" of securing substantial investment from two American sports team owners, the Premier League club's co-chairman Steve Parish said on Tuesday.

He told the BBC that the deal will help Palace become "massive".

Parish has been in discussions for several months with Josh Harris and David Blitzer, co-owners of the New Jersey Devils NHL team and the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers.

Media reports have suggested they could each take an 18 percent share in Palace, who won promotion back to the Premier League two years ago and have established themselves by finishing 11th and 10th since then.

"I think this club can be massive and it's a great opportunity," Parish said.

"I want to move fast and to do that you need big funds.

"We need to bring some new people in to accelerate it and make sure we've got everything we need. If I was a Palace fan, and I am, I'd be fantastically excited about the future."

The south London club, who want to upgrade their Selhurst Park stadium and training ground, are currently in eighth place ahead of next Monday's home game with Sunderland.

