Chelsea forward Loic Remy has joined Premier League rivals Crystal Palace on a season-long loan, both clubs announced on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Queens Park Rangers in 2014, has not featured under manager Antonio Conte this season, and has fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Michy Batshuayi.

The French international, who scored one league goal in 13 appearances for Chelsea last season, became Palace's fifth signing in the transfer window.

"This is a very good chance for me and a big opportunity. It was very important to know Alan Pardew as he is a very good manager and I am happy to be here," Remy told the club's website (www.cpfc.co.uk)

Palace, searching for their first league win of the season, will travel to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough on Sept. 10.

