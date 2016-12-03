Britain Football Soccer - Crystal Palace v Southampton - Premier League - Selhurst Park - 3/12/16 Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew waves to the fans in celebration of their victory after the match Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

Under-pressure Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew was relieved to see his side end their six-match losing streak and clamber clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 victory over Southampton at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

In a match which Pardew really had to win amid suggestions that his job may be on the line, the Eagles' boss was helped by a 33rd-minute howler from Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster, made in front of new England manager Gareth Southgate.

Forster's embarrassing attempt to clear a gentle back pass from Jose Fonte when he booted fresh air allowed Christian Benteke to pop in the easiest of goals.

Southampton's defensive woes continued when James Tomkins was left unmarked to prod home Joe Ledley's flick-on from a corner and though Southampton applied the pressure, Benteke enjoyed his second tap-in six minutes from time.

