LONDON Dec 11 Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew said it was too soon to be talking about playing in Europe next season -- but could not quite stop himself.

The south London club have never qualified for a major European competition, although they did take part in the Intertoto Cup by invitation in 1998 after finishing bottom of the Premier League.

When they came third in the top division in 1991, only one English club entered the UEFA Cup.

"We're a long way from (Europe)," Pardew told reporters on Friday when the subject was raised ahead of Southampton's visit for Saturday's Premier League game.

"We'll start talking about that in March, if we're close."

But he could not resist saying; "It's been a fantastic 2015 and we need to match this year next year. If we do, we could end up in the top six.

"Arsene Wenger's right. There are eight teams who could make the Champions League. We're probably on the fringes, 'the ninth team.'

"The team's as good as any. I was really pleased with the result at Everton (a 1-1 draw last Monday). They were in top form and we took something out the game."

Palace began the year in the relegation places but after Pardew's return to the club where he was a midfielder in that 1991 team, they rose to 10th place by the end of the season.

This season they have stayed in the top half of the table for the whole campaign and currently sit sixth, although the six teams below them are all within two points.

Southampton are one of those sides and would therefore overtake them with a win at Selhurst Park, where Palace have been beaten four times in eight home games.

Pardew's reputation has continued to rise despite a difficult time at his last club, Newcastle United, to the extent that he has been spoken of as a future England manager. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)