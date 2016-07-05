July 5 Crystal Palace have signed defender James Tomkins from West Ham United for 10 million pounds ($13.06 million), the Premier League club said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who has scored 11 goals in 243 appearances for West Ham across nine seasons, played 25 matches in the last campaign as the east London club finished seventh in the league to secure a Europa League spot for the second successive year.

Palace, who also signed winger Andros Townesend from Championship side Newcastle United last week, open their 2016-17 league campaign at home against West Bromwich Albion on Aug. 13.

($1 = 0.7656 pounds)