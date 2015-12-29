Crystal Palace have no intention of taking their foot off the pedal and would utilise their fine form to push on for higher Premier League positions in the second half of the season, defender Joel Ward has said.

Monday's goalless home draw against Swansea City helped Palace consolidate fifth place in the league table, leaving the Londoners six games without defeat and in contention for European spots.

"We would have taken 31 points at this stage at the start of season," Ward told the club's website (www.cpfc.co.uk). "But as a club, we want to keep pushing on.

"We are on a great run at the moment and it would have been nice to get three points (against Swansea) to give us a push up the league.

"But we will take the positives and go into the New Year in high spirits and look to build on what we have done."

Ward said Palace could have collected all three points but were missing the creativity and killer instinct in the final third.

"The only thing that was missing from today was the goal," Ward added. "We had a lot of possession and managed to get in the final third enough times.

"It was just the final ball that was letting us down and we could not find the back of the net."

Manager Alan Pardew also said his side were short of quality to make a breakthrough at Swansea's goal and admitted the players were feeling the effects of the hectic schedule.

"It was tough, you could tell it was our second game in three days," Pardew told reporters after the game. "We are a high energy side, but we lacked that spark.

"We lacked a bit of imagination, a bit of flair, but I thought the discipline was there. We just could not find a way through."

Palace host local rivals Chelsea in the league on Sunday, before visiting the south coast six days later for their FA Cup third round match against Southampton.

