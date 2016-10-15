*Fine Lanzini 19th-minute goal put Hammers ahead

*Benteke missed 45th-minute penalty for visitors

*West Ham's Cresswell sent off after second yellow in a minute

*Second league win lifts West Ham out of bottom three

*Crystal Palace remain in eighth place

*Hammers host Sunderland next, Palace visit Leicester City

CRYSTAL PALACE 0 WEST HAM UNITED 1

Oct 15 Midfielder Manuel Lanzini scored a fine goal as West Ham United won 1-0 at Crystal Palace to climb out of the bottom three in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Hammers went in front in the 19th minute when the little Argentine ghosted into the box unmarked to neatly steer Aaron Cresswell's low left cross past goalkeeper Steve Mandanda during a first-half downpour at Selhurst Park.

The visitors played the last quarter of an hour a man short after left back Cresswell brought down Wilfried Zaha to earn a second yellow card in a minute having just been booked for diving in the Palace box.

Palace could have drawn level with a penalty just before the interval after Christian Benteke was brought down by Angelo Ogbonna but the Belgium striker steered his effort over the bar, then almost equalised a minute later when his powerful header hit the post. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Clare Fallon)