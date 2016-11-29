LONDON Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

An MRI scan revealed damage to his right anterior cruciate ligament sustained during the 5-4 loss at Swansea City on Saturday.

"He will now undergo surgery and his return to action will be confirmed once rehabilitation starts following surgery," Palace said in a statement on their website without saying how long he would be out for.

Wickham scored in the two games before the defeat by Swansea, a result that left Palace one place above the relegation zone after six consecutive defeats.

Palace host Southampton on Saturday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)