12 hours ago
Zaha says Man Utd, Liverpool fans call him 'black monkey'
July 23, 2017 / 3:40 AM / 12 hours ago

Zaha says Man Utd, Liverpool fans call him 'black monkey'

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Old Trafford - 21/5/17 Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha lies injured Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has accused Manchester United and Liverpool fans of calling him a "black monkey" on social media.

"If Man United and Liverpool fans feel better by calling me a black monkey in my messages .. feel free to carry on if it makes your day better," the former Manchester United player posted on Instagram after his team's 2-0 win over West Brom in the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong on Saturday.

Palace manager Frank de Boer had earlier said the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international needed greater protection from referees after he received rough treatment during Saturday's match.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Peter Rutherford

