Aug 26 Crystal Palace have signalled their Premier League ambitions by rejecting Tottenham Hotspur's bid for Wilfried Zaha, manager Alan Pardew said on Friday.

Palace chairman Steve Parish revealed that the club had rejected a "ridiculous" 12 million pound ($15.85 million) bid for Zaha from Tottenham, and said there was "no chance" the striker would be allowed to leave the club.

Zaha joined Palace last February from Manchester United after loan spells at Selhurst Park and Pardew confirmed that the Ivory Coast-born striker was interested in talking to Palace's London rivals.

"I think the chairman's statement says it all about how we feel because there have been changes to take the team in a different direction," he told reporters.

"Wilf came to see me and said he believed there was interest from Tottenham and could he go and I said we'd have to see what that bid is. We didn't instigate the transfer.

"I think the chairman has put the full stop on that deal. I think that's the right thing for us because we've made a lot of changes already and he was our player of the year last year and a fans' favourite, so we're very keen to keep him.

Pardew added that he expected squad additions before the end of the transfer window.

"We're close with someone at the moment, we're hoping to get that over the line. We're looking to bring in 2 or 3 more."

Palace host Bournemouth in their next league fixture on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7571 pounds) (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)