Soccer-No approach from Norwich for O'Neill - Northern Irish FA
LONDON, May 2 Northern Ireland have not received an official request from Norwich City to speak to Michael O'Neill amid media reports linking their manager with the Championship club.
LONDON Feb 2 Premier League leaders Chelsea have signed winger Juan Cuadrado from Fiorentina.
Chelsea's website said on Monday that the player had signed a four-and-a-half-year contract. The transfer fee was undisclosed. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
MADRID, May 2 Celta Vigo are confident they have the mental strength to upset an injury-hit Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals, according to the Spanish side's striker John Guidetti.