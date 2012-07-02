Soccer-Man United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list
June 6 Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
July 2 Spanish defender Carlos Cuellar has joined Sunderland on a two-year deal, the Premier League club said on their website (www.safc.com) on Monday.
The 30-year-old, a free agent after leaving Aston Villa last month, is reunited at Sunderland with his former manager Martin O'Neill.
Cuellar is ex-Villa boss O'Neill's first permanent signing since taking over at Sunderland midway through last season. (Writing by Tom Bartlett; editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, June 6 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.