Football Soccer - Arsenal v Watford - FA Cup Quarter Final - Emirates Stadium - 13/3/16Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny and Per Mertesacker look dejected after Watford's first goalAction Images via Reuters / Tony O'BrienLivepic

Football Soccer - Arsenal v Watford - FA Cup Quarter Final - Emirates Stadium - 13/3/16Odion Ighalo celebrates scoring the first goal for Watford Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'BrienLivepic

Football Soccer - Arsenal v Watford - FA Cup Quarter Final - Emirates Stadium - 13/3/16Troy Deeney celebrates with Ben Watson and Sebastian Prodl after Odion Ighalo (not pictured) scores the first goal for WatfordReuters / Hannah McKayLivepic

LONDON Arsenal's bid to win the FA Cup for a third successive year ended on Sunday when they lost 2-1 at home to Watford in a pulsating quarter-final tie.

The defeat ended the holders' hopes of becoming the first club since Blackburn Rovers in 1886 to win the FA Cup three times in a row.

The result appears to have condemned Arsenal to end the season without a trophy as they face elimination from the Champions League next week, unless they manage to overturn a two goal deficit against Barcelona, and they trail Premier League leaders Leicester City by eight points with only nine games left.

Arsene Wenger's men were left to rue a host of missed chances as Watford opened up a 2-0 lead in the second half with goals from Odion Ighalo and Adlene Guedioura.

Danny Welbeck pulled a goal back for Arsenal in the 88th minute but it was too late to change the result.

Watford go into the semi-finals alongside Premier League sides Everton and Crystal Palace.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Pritha Sarkar)