LONDON Dec 12 Bradford City have been reinstated into the FA Cup after successfully appealing against a decision to expel them for fielding an ineligible player, the FA said on Wednesday.

The news caps a remarkable 24 hours for the fourth-tier club who knocked Premier League Arsenal out of the League Cup on penalties on Tuesday.

Bradford were expelled from this season's FA Cup after fielding on-loan Newcastle United defender Curtis Good in their second-round 1-1 draw with Brentford before they registered him.

The League Two side appealed on the grounds that the punishment was too harsh and the governing body's appeal board agreed, fining Bradford 1,000 pounds ($1,600) instead.

Their second-round replay with Brentford will now go ahead as planned on Dec. 18. ($1 = 0.6210 British pounds) (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Robert Woodward; editing by xxx)