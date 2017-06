LONDON Jan 22 Fourth tier Bradford City beat Aston Villa 4-3 on aggregate to reach the League Cup final after a 2-1 defeat in the second leg of their semi-final at Villa Park on Tuesday.

Bradford, who are the first fourth tier side to reach the final since Rochdale in 1962, will play either Swansea City or Chelsea in the final at Wembley on Feb. 24. (Editing by Ken Ferris)