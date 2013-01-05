LONDON Jan 5 Premier League Newcastle United's FA Cup hopes floundered on England's south coast for the second year in a row as Championship club Brighton and Hove Albion kicked off third round action with a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

Andrea Orlandi gave Brighton a halftime lead and Will Hoskins added a second for the Seagulls three minutes from time as Brighton followed up their 1-0 victory over Newcastle in last season's fourth round.

Newcastle, who are stuck in a woeful run of league form during which they have plummeted towards the relegation zone, fielded a below-strength side and offered little threat.

Their efforts to get back into the tie were undermined by Shola Ameobi's second-half dismissal for a second yellow card.

Second tier Brighton are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their run to the FA Cup final when they lost a replay to Manchester United.

There are 28 more third round ties on Saturday with holders Chelsea beginning their defence away to Southampton.

