Juventus coach Allegri extends contract until 2020
MILAN Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has agreed to extend his contract with the Italian champions for another two years, keeping him at the club until June 2020.
Last season's League Cup finalists Cardiff City were surprisingly knocked out in the first round at fourth tier Northampton Town who beat the Welsh side 2-1 on Tuesday.
Heidar Helguson had put the Championship (second divison) side ahead in the fourth minute with a penalty but David Artell headed an equaliser just after the half-hour mark.
Northampton then went ahead early in the second period with an Alex Nicholls header.
The home side's defence then worked hard to deny Cardiff, among the favourites for promotion to the top flight this season, and held on for a place in the second round.
Cardiff lost 3-2 on penalties to Liverpool in this year's final at Wembley after holding the Premier League side to a 2-2 draw after extra time.
PARIS Former French Open runner-up Simona Halep staged a remarkable fightback and saved a match point to reach the semi-finals with a 3-6 7-6(6) 6-0 win over Elina Svitolina on Wednesday.