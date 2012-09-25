LONDON Premier League Everton were dumped out of the League Cup in a 2-1 defeat by second tier Leeds United as manager David Moyes paid the price for making six changes to his in-form side at Elland Road on Tuesday.

Chelsea emphatically booked their place in the fourth round with a 6-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers while Premier League champions Manchester City are playing extra time after drawing 2-2 after 90 minutes against Aston Villa.

Everton, third in the Premier League, fell behind after four minutes when Aidy White jinked his way through the heart of the visitors' defence and curled the ball into the top corner.

Leeds doubled their advantage when a Danny Pugh shot was prodded into the bottom corner by Rodolph Austin in the second half before Sylvain Distin headed in a late consolation.

Garry Monk scored in the 90th minute for Swansea City who beat third tier Crawley 3-2, while Wigan Athletic won 4-1 in an all-Premier League encounter against West Ham United. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)