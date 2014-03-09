Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON, March 9 Manchester City's hopes of an unprecedented quadruple were in tatters on Sunday after holders Wigan Athletic repeated their FA Cup heroics with a stunning 2-1 victory in their quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium.
Jordi Gomez's first-half penalty and a tap-in by James Perch gave Wigan, who beat City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley last May, a place in this year's semi-finals against Arsenal.
City, who won the League Cup last Sunday and need to overturn a two-goal deficit to Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League tie next week, looked jaded against their second-tier opponents until they staged a thrilling late fightback.
Frenchman Samir Nasri made City's breakthrough in the 68th minute with a sweet 20-metre left-foot strike.
Substitute Edin Dzeko came within inches of forcing a replay, but Emmerson Boyce produced a remarkable last-ditch block and Wigan, managed by former City favourite Uwe Rosler, held on.
In the other quarter-finals played on Sunday, Sheffield United beat Charlton Athletic 2-0 and Hull City defeated Sunderland 3-0 to set up the second semi-final.
Arsenal beat Everton 4-1 on Saturday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.