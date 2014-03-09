LONDON, March 9 Manchester City's hopes of an unprecedented quadruple were in tatters on Sunday after holders Wigan Athletic repeated their FA Cup heroics with a stunning 2-1 victory in their quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium.

Jordi Gomez's first-half penalty and a tap-in by James Perch gave Wigan, who beat City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley last May, a place in this year's semi-finals against Arsenal.

City, who won the League Cup last Sunday and need to overturn a two-goal deficit to Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League tie next week, looked jaded against their second-tier opponents until they staged a thrilling late fightback.

Frenchman Samir Nasri made City's breakthrough in the 68th minute with a sweet 20-metre left-foot strike.

Substitute Edin Dzeko came within inches of forcing a replay, but Emmerson Boyce produced a remarkable last-ditch block and Wigan, managed by former City favourite Uwe Rosler, held on.

In the other quarter-finals played on Sunday, Sheffield United beat Charlton Athletic 2-0 and Hull City defeated Sunderland 3-0 to set up the second semi-final.

Arsenal beat Everton 4-1 on Saturday.

(Writing by Stephen Wood, editing by Ed Osmond)