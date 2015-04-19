Football - Reading v Arsenal - FA Cup Semi Final - Wembley Stadium - 18/4/15Reading's Adam Federici is consoled by manager Steve Clarke at the end of the matchAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic

LONDON Reading manager Steve Clarke and Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger sympathised with Reading goalkeeper Adam Federici whose horrendous mistake in extra time gifted Alexis Sanchez the winning goal in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Federici, who had had a fine game for the Championship underdogs making seven saves including one majestic stop from a Gabriel header in the second half, left the field in tears after Arsenal battled to a 2-1 win to reach a record 19th FA Cup final against either Liverpool or Aston Villa on May 30.

The winning goal came when Sanchez, who gave Arsenal a first-half lead, cut in from the left and fired in an easily stoppable shot.

But the ball squirmed through the 30-year-old Australian's grasp and although he lunged back to collect it, it was already a metre over the line.

Clarke consoled him on the field at the end of the game and praised, rather than blamed him, when he spoke to reporters.

"This is the life of a goalkeeper and Adam Federici is a top goalkeeper," said Clarke, whose side are 19th in the English second tier.

"His performances in the Championship have been crucial for this football club. We stick by him. We don't lose because of Adam, We lose as a team and we win as a team.

"I understand, and the players and the supporters all understand his worth to this squad and this club. He is a strong character, he will take it on the chin and when we play Birmingham on Wednesday night I am sure he will be as good as he always is."

Wenger said he felt for the goalkeeper and then admitted to being unaware goalkeeper Dan Lewis let in a similar howler when Arsenal lost 1-0 to Cardiff City in their first FA Cup final in 1927.

Lewis always believed that the ball squirmed out of his control because of the sheen on his new shirt and ever since then, no Arsenal keeper has ever worn a top unless it has been washed first.

"I never knew that -- I am quite mature and experienced but I was not there in 1927 but I have learned something new today, thank you very much," he said to howls of laughter from reporters.

"In the end today we were a bit lucky because their goalkeeper made a mistake and I understand that he is distraught. But he kept them in the game for long periods. He made a lot of good saves."

